Significant rise in traffic violation cases in Andhra Pradesh

Data from the Police department suggested cases of traffic violations under the Motor Vehicles Act have increased significantly this year.

Bengaluru traffic

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

According to the crime report review released on Sunday, 3,65,517 such cases were booked in 2018, a 36 per cent rise from the previous year.

Also, 4,760 drunk driving cases were booked this year as compared to 4,006 in 2017.  As many as 2,14,197 were booked for riding without helmets; 842 road accidents reported; 175 house burglaries were registered in 2018.

However, the report was not all negative as it showed that there was a significant decrease in theft cases from 794 in 2017 to 674 in 2018.

On the occasion, Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao appealed the public to cooperate with the police to curb the crime rate.

Traffic Violation Guntur Traffic

