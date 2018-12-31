Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh to get 2,000 more Nutri-Gardens soon

As many as 2,000 more Nutri-Gardens are going to set up across the State in addition to those in 1,476 Anganwadi centres and government schools.  

Published: 31st December 2018 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 2,000 more Nutri-Gardens are going to set up across the State in addition to those in 1,476 Anganwadi centres and government schools. 

The State government is planning to produce more organic vegetables in these Nutri-Gardens and use them for programmes such as mid-day meals and Anna Amrutha Hastham. The plan is to use the vacant lands in government schools and Anganwadis to grow more organic vegetables.

At present, around 300 schools in West Godavari district have Nutri-Gardens and the vegetables and fruits are being used for preparing mid-day meals for schoolchildren. The government is implementing the Anna Amrutha Hastham, aimed at providing a nutritious meal to pregnant women and lactating mothers, through the Anganwadi centres across the State.   

“In order to end malnutrition and anaemia among children and women, the government has come up with initiatives such as mid-day meals and Anna Amrutha Hastham. We wanted to serve food made of organic produce to more women and children. We will soon develop more Nutri-Gardens in Anganwadi’s and schools. The students are expected to play an active role in the farming activities to make the scheme a success,” Krishna District Collector B Lakshmikantham said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nutri-Gardens Anganwadi centres

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Statue politics in 2018: Here's looking back at all the commotion surrounding statues this year
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 9: Are the Meghalaya miners victims of India's regional bias?
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp