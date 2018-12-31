Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur youth dies after being attacked by girl’s father

A 25-year-old man was reportedly killed after he was attacked by his lover’s father and four others in Pedakurapadu in Guntur on Sunday.

Published: 31st December 2018 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A 25-year-old man was reportedly killed after he was attacked by his lover’s father and four others in Pedakurapadu in Guntur on Sunday. Local Sub-Inspector V Someswara Rao said, the victim, Nallabothu Sudhakar, was in a relationship with a minor girl of the same mandal.

The girl’s father, Pathuri Srinivasa Rao, who opposed to the relationship hatched a plan to execute Sudhakar and called him through his daughter’s mobile phone while he was in Vijayawada for personal reason.

The youth, who was later on his way to Hussain Nagar, was ambushed by the five attackers near Pedakaurapadu and assaulted with rods and sticks. Even though the locals tried to rescue Sudhakar, the assaulters threatened of attacking them instead.

After beating him mercilessly, he was left in a pool of blood as the attackers suspected he was already dead. However, police were informed about the incident who rushed him to a private hospital in Sattenapalli. He died while undergoing treatment there.  

Sudhakar belonged to Dullipalla in Sattenapalli mandal, but was residing with his grandmother Gogineni Ademma in Pedakurapadu for the past one year. His body was shifted to a private hospital and a case was registered, police said.

