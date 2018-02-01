HYDERABAD: Whether the BJP central leadership is in favour of enhancing the number of Assembly seats in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in accordance with the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 or not is likely to be known on Thursday when the saffron party’s Delhi bosses will interact with leaders of TDP and BJP from the two Telugu-speaking states.

According to sources, TDP leaders are of the view that the saffron party leadership might reveal its mind about raising the number of seats in the Assemblies of the two states. The meeting is taking place in the backdrop of recent fireworks between the two parties which are sharing power in Andhra Pradesh and at the Centre.