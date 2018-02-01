GUNTUR: The campaign for making Guntur a poster-free city gained momentum as Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has launched a concerted action plan to make the city free of posters ahead of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu’s visit to the city.Despite several warnings by authorities, walls of both public and private buildings used to be pasted with film and other posters. They keep resurfacing even as the authorities keep removing them. GMC Commissioner Ch Anuradha on Thursday inspected Swarnabharati Nagar, JKC College Road, Kakani Road and Inner Ring Road.

Speaking on the occasion, she said businesses, coaching centres and religious events could not be advertised through posters and if the norms are flouted, stringent action would be taken. She urged the citizens to refrain from defacing the walls of government buildings with posters and banners.

“We will act tough on those defacing the walls and using them to paste hand bills or movie posters. Violators will be punished under Prevention of Disfigurement of Open Places and Prohibition of Obscene and Objectionable Posters and Advertisements Act - 1997 Section 3 and 4. Those convicted under the Act is liable for punishment of three months of imprisonment or a fine of Rs 2,000,” she added.People in general have been thinking it is the job of the government to keep the city clean. But the perception is slowly changing, says Anuradha.

Committed to developing Guntur with the whole-hearted cooperation of the denizens, she said the 152-year-old civic body has chalked out an action plan to ensure pleasant ambience for its citizens. Happy over GMC’s action plan paying dividends, the civic chief says, “We have been able to persuade theatre owners to fall in line and keep the city clean and neat.” She instructed officials to clear garbage piled up on road and plant saplings to improve greenery in the city. She found unauthorised construction works on JKC College Road and instructed city planner to take action against them.