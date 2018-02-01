GUNTUR: Unidentified miscreants on Wednesday broke the windshield of a parked car in Tenali and made away with a bag containing Rs 5.36 lakh.The car owner, gram panchayat secretary K Ramasubba Rao of Jaggadiguntapalem, had kept it in the car before going to mandal parishad office at Kothapet in Tenali to update the details online. Ramasubba Rao withdrew Rs 5.36 lakh from Andhra Bank to distribute social security pensions among villagers.



The miscreants broke the windshield and stole the cash and fled. Shocked, Ramasubba Rao immediately informed the police. Tenali DSP M Snehita, along with One Town CI M Srinivasa Rao, rushed to the spot and conducted investigation. The police officials also checked the CCTV footage for clues.