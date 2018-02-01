TIRUMALA: With philanthropists coming forward to set up a new facility for pilgrims at the Venkateswara Temple, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to erect a retractable roof covering the entire temple. Earlier, the roof was in front of the Ranganayakula Mandapam between the temple mast and Padi Kavali. The TTD has received donations of over `1.5 crore for setting up the retractable roof.

Tirumala Joint Executive Officer KS Sreenivasa Raju said Badminton Association chief V Chamundeshwarnath had donated `50,14,000 towards the construction of the roof from Tirumala Raya Mandapam to Kalyana Mandapam. My Home Group chairman J Rameswar Rao has donated `1,01,00,000 to the TTD for the purpose, the JEO told reporters.

Out of the total, Rs 74 lakh would be spent on the retractable roof from Padi Kavali to Dhwajastambham. Donors have also come forward to bear the cost of setting up roof at Vakulamata Potu, Parakamani and Sabera covering the temple from Bangaru Bavi to Hundi area. V Prabhakar Reddy from Nellore who had already donated a huge sum, came forward to bear the total cost of erecting the roof in the front portion of the temple, the JEO said.