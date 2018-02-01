SRIKAKULAM: The police on Wednesday arrested six of the seven accused in the suicide case of a sweet shop worker who ended life by jumping in front of a running train after being beaten up by a TDP councillor of Palasa municipality and his aides at Kasibugga on Sunday night. The arrested accused included Pyla Chakradhar Rao, TDP councillor of 14th ward of Palasa municipality who was suspended after the suicide, and his aides Pyla Gurumurthy, Gunta Dharma Rao, Pinakana Ramesh, Palavalasa Vykuntha Rao, Pinakana Laxmana, and Pyla Venkatesh, all residents of Palasa. Another accused Pinakana Laxmana, said to be a CRPF constable, is still at large.

The CCTV installed at the sweet shop where the victim Doki Harish (20), a resident of Brahmanatarla, was working captured the entire episode which helped police to solve the case, said SP CM Trivikram Varma here while producing the accused before the media. The municipal councillor, along with six aides, went to the sweet shop on KT Road of Kasibugga on Sunday evening.

“The CCTV footage shows that the councillor exchanged heated arguments with the victim when the latter told him not touch the eatables. The councillor and his friend Pyla Guru Murthy dragged the victim on to the road and started beating him up in public glare as the other accused aides joined them. The insult drove Doki Harish to end his life,” the SP said.

Harish jumped before a running train and a case was registered at Palasa GRP police station on Monday after the body was on the railway tracks at Bendigate.On Tuesday, a police complaint was lodged by the victim’s father at Palasa GRP police station which transferred the case to Kasibugga police station. “Acting on a tip-off, the cops nabbed the councillor and other accused from the house of Kuna Appa Rao at Kusalapuram in Etcherla mandal,” the SP added.