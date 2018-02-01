KURNOOL: Utensils, artifacts and a Shivling belonging to a bygone era were unearthed during the renovation of the Rudraksha Mandapam of Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Srisailam on Wednesday morning. Workers came upon a tunnel-like construction while they were digging. Curious, they dug further and found a cache of copper, iron and bronze vessels.



On being alerted of the incident, temple executive officer Narayan Bharat Gupta rushed to the spot with tehsildar Srinivaslu and security officer Neelakanteswaraiah to inspect the site. When asked about the discovery, the executive officer said cups, plates, bangles, some vessels and a kumkuma bharini were among the items found.

Archeological Department officials who were informed of the development too rushed to the spot to take a good look at and study the items unearthed. Archaeological Survey of India assistant director Krishna Chaitanya said his team would soon visit the place and secure the spot.