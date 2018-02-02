VIJAYAWADA: The widening rift between the BJP and its ally, the TDP, widened further on Thursday after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley did not even make a passing reference to Andhra Pradesh in his budget speech, despite representations made by TDP chief and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allocate funds to the State as mandated by the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

As soon as Jaitley ended his speech, Naidu went into a huddle with his Cabinet colleagues and held a teleconference with party MPs where some offered to resign. The Chief Minister is learnt to have expressed his deep dissatisfaction but advised party leaders to exercise restraint. “It is true, some MPs have offered to resign, but the Chief Minister asked them not to be hasty. He said we have to consider the larger interests of the State. The Parliamentary Party meeting has been convened on Sunday, where all these issues will be discussed and a decision will be taken regarding alliance as well as getting funds for the State,” MP K Ramamohan Naidu told TNIE.

Naidu is caught on the horns of a dilemma. In the last four years, the Centre has been miserly at best in releasing funds to the State. For instance, out of an estimated Rs 10,000 crore for the construction of the new capital city Amaravati, it has thus far released Rs 2,500 crore; for the Polavaram project, declared a national project, it has reimbursed Rs 4,323 crore while the actual expenditure till date has been pegged at Rs 7,431 crore and it has sanctioned just `4,117.89 crore out to cushion the Rs 16,000-crore revenue deficit inherited at the time of bifurcation of the State in 2014-15.

Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy told mediapersons that the State Cabinet would discuss its future course of action in the meeting to be held on Friday. “It was disappointing. Though the State was to be given special treatment, considering the losses it suffered post bifurcation, there has been no consideration from the Centre whatsoever,” he said. The Agriculture Minister also pointed out that the allocation to well-developed States such as Maharashtra and Karnataka were impressive, compared to the sorry treatment meted out to Andhra Pradesh. “If only the Centre showered its love on Amaravati as it did with other cities,” he thought aloud.

The State had hoped for some announcement on at least the promised railway zone in Vizag. But there has been no mention of it in the budget or the steel plant in Kadapa or Dugarajapatnam port for that matter.

Recently, following differences with the Centre over inviting tenders for a part of the Polavaram works, the Chief Minister had threatened to move the Supreme Court, citing the former’s indifference to implement provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act. The Centre’s action or rather inaction has put Naidu on the defensive in an election year. Against this backdrop, the budget could well be the proverbial last straw. But as Minister Ayyanna Patrudu pointed out, “The BJP is likely to retain power at the Centre in 2019. Can we get funding from the Centre then if we pull out of alliance now? We have to take a decision carefully in view of the State’s precarious financial condition.”

The State BJP, on its part, was muted in its reaction. BJP State president and Visakhapatnam MP K Haribabu claimed, “It is just a perception, no injustice was done to Andhra Pradesh in budgetary allocations.” Pressed on TDP leaders’ comments, the State BJP president cited coalition dharma to keep mum on the matter.