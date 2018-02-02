VIJAYAWADA: Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has said none of the demands of the State is mentioned in Arun Jaitley’s budget speech. He was disappointed over the lack of sanctions or allocations to the State.Speaking to mediapersons at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi after the presentation of Union Budget, Ramakrishnudu said none of the projects and schemes proposed by them were mentioned in the Budget. “I am speaking about the budget speech. As regard to specific allocations made to the State, I have to study in detail various volumes of the Union Budget, before commenting on the same,” he said.

The minister was was not happy with the Union Finance Minister focusing his attention on Bengaluru, Mumbai and other metros while ignoring the two metro projects (Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam) of Andhra Pradesh. He, however, refrained from commenting on lack of mention about revenue deficit, funding for capital city and other projects.

He said the budget is focused more on agriculture and rural infrastructure, which is the need of the hour.

The Finance Minister welcomed more stress on rural infrastructure in the Budget as it will develop the village to village connectivity and more works can be taken up under the MGNREGA. He also welcomed infrastructure funding and long-term irrigation fund, which will help the major irrigation projects.

He also hailed the decision to give top priority to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and said it will also benefit the State, as there are 6,000 MSMEs, most of which are in the financial doldrums.

“It is MSMEs, which provide more jobs than major industries. Focus on MSMEs in the Union Budget will help us in reviving the MSMEs,” he said.