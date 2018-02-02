VIJAYAWADA: In the Union Budget 2018-19, which was announced on Thursday, the Centrally funded institutions in Andhra Pradesh, taken together, had been sanctioned Rs 277 crore, with Rs 54 crore going to NIT Tadepalligudem, Rs 50 crore to IIT Tirupati, Rs 42 crore to IIM Visakhapatnam and Rs 49 crore to IISER Tirupati.The State government however, is distinctly unhappy. HRD Minister Ganta Srinivas Rao, expressing displeasure over the allocations of funds to the Central institutions in the State, said, “The Central institutions in the State required Rs 4500 crore and we sent the proposal to the Union government. It is sad to see that they allocated only Rs 277 crore. The Union government forgot the promises it had made to AP and that is why the allocations were meagre.”



Speaking to Express, assistant registrar of IISER, Chaman Mehra said, “In today’s (read February 1) Budget we got `49 crore. But the fact is that for a premier institution like IISER, our expenditure in a quarter would be `36 crore. This (the budgetary allocation) is not a big amount for IISER. However, we would sit and discuss on the allocations and we are expecting that there might be some hidden allocations . If not, it is quite hard to manage (our expenses) for the year, as we need to get the new curriculum (running) from the coming academic year, as we tied up with ISRO.”

The general mood of dejection in the State over being ‘ignored’ by the Union government while allocation of funds was made in the Budget, was reflected in what Prof. Deshmukh of IIT Tirupati had to say. “The budget allocations this year, are as usual, similar to those allocated in previous years. It doesn’t bother us much. We are ready to shift to our permanent campus soon.”

As on date there are 14 Central institutions in the State, post bifurcation. Of all these 14 institutions, Tribal University, Central University, NIPER, Horticulture Institute and Customs Institute, neither have their campuses nor have temporary classes started in these. Rest of the institutions are conducting temporary classes in either some State universities or in temporary buildings. The construction of the permanent campuses of these institutions, reportedly, is taking place at a slow pace.

Apart from infrastructure, majority of these institutions, sources said, lacked permanent faculty. Classes are mostly taken by teachers, who are on contract. These institutions are also being mentored by faculty of the same institutions operating in other locations, sources said.Reacting to the Union Budget students alleged that the government was not showing much interest in developing these prestigious institutes. Ch Rakesh, a student of IIT Tirupati said, “For everyone it is a prestigious institution, but in reality we don’t have all the facilities or the faculty that other centres have.