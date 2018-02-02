NELLORE: A 34-year-old woman lost her eyesight and is battling for life after her husband threw acid on her face on Friday.

The woman is in a critical condition and is undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Nellore. Police are now on the lookout for the man, who is absconding.

According to Venkatachalam police, Karim Basha and Mansood Shabana came to Kasumuru Dargah on Friday to offer prayers. The couple had been having trouble for the past few months as Basha, a daily wager in Podalkur village, started harassing Shabana for dowry. Basha had been married before and left his first wife for Shabana.

Sources said that Basha took bad habits and incurred debts. They said that he planned to leave Podalakur for another place and insisted that Shabana and their two children also to move with him. “But with Shabana refusing to move, he plotted to kill her. He planned to attack her with acid and brought her to the Dargah. A heated argument ensued after the couple rented a room. Following the argument, Basha attacked her with acid,” police said.

Locals residents rushed to the spot when they heard the screams of Shabana and immediately took her to the government general hospital. A case has been registered and the investigation is on.