VISAKHAPATNAM: After a week-long probe into the murder yoga teacher P Venakata Ramana, the police on Friday revealed that a group of six youngsters from the city, all aged around 26 years, took the murder contract for just `1.5 lakh. The Airport Zone Police which arrested five of the eight accused in the case said that the gang earlier has committed several petty crimes for money and history-sheets would be opened against them all. However, the main accused, K Venkata Ramana, who plotted the murder owing to the business rivalry, is undergoing treatment at the King George Hospital (KGH) after being thrashed by the gang he had hired for the murder as he could not pay them the promised money. He is yet to be arrested. Among the other two accused, Ramesh is at large and K Eswar Rao, son of Kilaparthi Venkata Ramana, who runs Yoga centre in Vietnam. The police are yet to summon Eswar Rao.

The arrested have been identified as G Ajay Kumar, Vykunta Rao, Dhanunjay, Anil Kumar and Prasad, all residents of Burma Colony and Kancharapalem areas of the city. Ajay, the gang leader, has four cases against him including one booked at the Government Railway Police station. “Eswar Rao, despite running a Yoga teacher in Vietnam, is not as popular as Polamarasetty Venkata Ramana. The latter also had a Yoga centre in Vietnam, but he returned India some four years ago and allegedly had an affair with Kilaparthi’s daughter,” ACP (West) L Arjun told the media.

Earlier, Kilaparthi lodged a police complaint against Polamarasetty accusing him of harassing his family members. The cops then seized the passport of Polamarasetty. He decided to go to Vietnam again to resume his Yoga training, but Kilaparthi was not ready for a compromise and allegedly plotted the murder of Polamarasetty.

The investigation revealed that a week before the incident,

Kilaparthi vacated his house at Gajuwaka and took a portion at Kancharapalem on rent. He met Ajay and his gang at a bar near Kancharapalem on January 25 and offered them `1.5 lakh to kill Polamarasetty. At around 9.30 pm the next day, Kilaparthi booked a cab online but told the driver that he and the gang members wanted to go to Samalkot but the travel should not be recorded online to which the driver agreed.

Police said Kilaparthy did so to avoid tracking of the gang through online records of the cab service provider. Then the group went near the residence of Polamarasetty and asked the driver to park the vehicle somewhere nearby, promising that they would return in no time. The gang called the Yoga teacher to come with the documents to a school playground and killed him there before returning to the vehicle. After committing murder, killers moved in cab, train After killing Polamarasetty, the gang went to Samalkot to the house of the first wife of Kilaparthi, his daughter’s house at Anakapalle. After noticing police at both the places, they reached Annavaram and boarded a train there to Visakhapatnam. Anticipating police at the Vizag railway station, they got down on the city outskirts and reached station road. The gang threatened a pan shop owner and snatched away `5,000 from him and consumed liquor near a ground at Burma Camp.

On January 27, they approached Kilaparthi for the money. As he could not pay the amount, the gang exchanged heated arguments and thrashed him. “Acting on a credible tip-off, the police nabbed the gang members on the outskirts of Pendurthi,” the ACP said. Asked why the police failed to nab the culprits while they were moving from one district to another in cab and train even after the CCTV captured the crime, the ACP replied that the faces of the accused in the footage were not clear. “However, we had ensured police presence in suspected places like the houses of Kilaparthi’s relatives at Samalkot and Anakapalle and he was cornered,” the ACP said.