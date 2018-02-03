During the protest against the thermal power project proposed at Sompeta seven years ago, three people were killed in police firing | Express

SRIKAKULAM: Almost seven years ago, the thermal power project proposed by the Nagarjuna Construction Company (NCC) at Sompeta sparked huge protest from the locals and three people were killed in police firing. After all these years, the NCC has come with an eco-friendly proposal of promoting aquaculture in the parts of the 1,500 acres acquired for the power project. A year ago, the NCC higher-ups including its vice-president approached the then Srikakulam collector P Laxmi Narasimham with the proposals to set up alternative industries for the residents and the latter suggested them to establish agro-based industries.

“The NCC representatives are planning to set up freshwater aquaculture projects in parts of the land procured for the thermal power project. Mandal level committee comprising agriculture, irrigation, groundwater, revenue and pollution control board officials inspected the lands two days ago and wrote to the district level committee which will give the final approval,” Srikakulam fisheries deputy director VV Krishna Murthy said.

The NCC, he said, has sought to set up aquaculture in 197 acres, adding that at present aquaculture is being practised in more than 225 hectares in the district. However, the leaders of Sompeta agitation is protesting the move. “As the stretch falls in the wetland category, aquaculture will damage the nearby crop fields,” said Paryavarana Parirakshana Samiti president and thermal plant agitation leader Y Krishna Murthy. He said that the case pertaining to procurement of 973 acres the NCC has procured from the government for setting up the power plant is still in the court.

Project details

1,500

acres Acquired by NCC to set up thermal power plant in Sompeta

973

acres Procured from government

573

acres Acquired from local farmers

197

acres Aquaculture units planned