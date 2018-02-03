VIJAYAWADA: The Education Department is planning to set up special changing rooms for girl students in schools so that they can use them during their periods. In the first phase, all the model schools and municipal schools in the State will get the special changing rooms. Recently, the department had launched sanitary napkin vending machines in schools. At present, there are over 40,000 schools, including Mandal Parishad, Zilla Parishad, Municipal and model schools, across the State.

All these schools are likely to have additional changing rooms for girl students to access them during their periods. The officials are also planning to bring in special cubicle or enclosure in those schools where additional room is not available.Speaking to Express, A Srinivas, Joint Director of School Education Department, said, “We are planning to change the schools and make them student-friendly. Not just the model schools, soon we will arrange changing rooms in all government schools and make the government schools as role model to other schools.”

Meanwhile, the students of the government schools feel relaxed over the new initiative.

“We find very uncomfortable to change napkins in school toilets, which are usually in a very bad condition. With the provision of changing rooms, we will feel comfortable. Majority of the students go their homes for changing the napkins. From now on, we needn’t go home or suffer the bad smell in the school washrooms,” said N Nalini, class IX student of a government municipal school.