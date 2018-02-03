HYDERABAD: The CBI counsel on Friday told the Special CBI Court that the prime accused, Jaganmohan Reddy, had adopted a ‘strategy’ for bringing in investments into his companies during his father’s tenure as the CM. As part of quid pro quo deal, the accused had made private persons benefited by influencing his father’s power and in turn they made investments into various companies owned by him.

In all these transactions, Vijay Sai Reddy had played a key role and was part of the conspiracy that took place in Jagan’s illegal assets case, the counsel added and urged for dismissal of discharge petitions of the accused. These submissions were made before the Special CBI Court which was dealing with petitions filed by Jagan, Vijay Sai and Jagati Publications seeking discharge from the case pertaining to investments by Ramky company in the firms owned by Jagan.