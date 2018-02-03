NELLORE: A 34-year-old woman lost her eyesight and is battling for life after her husband threw acid on her on Friday. Police are now on the lookout for the man who is absconding. Basha, a daily wager from Podalakur village, has been harassing Shabana for dowry for the past few months. The man, who was married to another woman earlier, left her for Shabana. A year ago, Basha decided to start a scrap shop and took loans from several people, but the business tanked and he was unable to repay debts. Sources said he planned to leave Podalakur for another place and insisted that Shabana and their two children move with him. “But as Shabana refused to leave, he seems to have plotted to kill her. After an argument, he threw acid on her face,” a police source said.