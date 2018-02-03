GUNTUR: A stray dog attacked 20 people, including children, at Gurajala in Guntur district on Friday. Fifteen of the injured were admitted to Gurajala area hospital. The dog attacked people near the Gandhi Statue, bus stand, Brahma Naidu Centre and a high school in Gurajala.

Three-year-olds Ramavath Abhishek Nayak and Nalla Vijaya Krishna and senior citizens T Mohan Reddy, K Sai Ram, A Koteswara Rao, KJ Sundaramma, K Salman, B Syed Nayak, V Pullamma and B Lakshmi were injured in the dog attack.