ONGOLE: Two motorists died in a head-on collision at Kethireddypally village of Darsi mandal in Prakasam district on Saturday.

According to the police, both the victims, riding on two different bikes, were heading in opposite direction. Alladi Kishore (23) of Santhamaguluru was going to Darsi from Podili on his bike while Medam Brahma Reddy (50) was heading towards Darsi from Kethireddypally.

Both the motorist died on the spot and the bodies were shifted to the Government Hospital in Darsi.

Police have registered a case and are investigating.