ELURU: Supreme Court Judge Justice Jasti Chelameswar has urged students to use education as a tool to serve society. He appealed to the teachers to strive towards developing positive attitude among the students.Addressing the gathering at the Vignan Mahotsav-2018 at Vignan University in Vadlamudi village of Guntur district on Friday, he emphasised on the overall development of students and the role teachers need to play. He exhorted the students to draw inspiration from Gandhi’s life. Vignan University founder Dr. Lavu Rattaiah, V-C Dr. MYS Prasad and others were present.