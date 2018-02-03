VISAKHAPATNAM: YSRC Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy tabled two private member bills in the Upper House on Friday seeking reservations to OBCs in the state and Central legislatures as well as employment and education as per the population ratio. He also raised several questions on various issues.

The MP’s office, in a release, said that in answer to a query by Vijayasai Reddy, minister of state for Railways Ranjan Gohein explained that the government had allocated `150 crore to the works of periodical overhauling workshop in Vizag in the new Budget. Since 2015-16, the Centre had spent `265 crore on the wagon workshop.

To another query, the minister revealed that there were 10,000 vacancies in the safety and protection wings of the South Central Railway. ‘’The SCR has got approval for 3,309 posts in the safety wing and 58,622 posts in the protection wing. There are still 784 posts in the safety wing and 9,372 posts in the protection wing vacant,’’ the minister said.

804 ryots end life in AP in 2016

To another question on suicide by farmers in AP, Union Agriculture and Farmer Welfare state minister Purushottam Rupala explained that as per the available and unpublished data of the National Crime Records Bureau 804 farmers and agriculture labourers committed suicides in AP in 2016. He said 632 farmers and 916 agriculture labourers committed suicide in 2014-15. Food and Public Distribution minister Ram Vilas Paswan said that the Union government was sincerely trying to evolve a new, suitable action plan for ‘Market Assurance Scheme’ (MAS) for collection of foodgrains from the farmers.