GUNTUR: The construction works of multispeciality government hospital for women and children in Guntur will start soon. Andhra Pradesh Medical Sciences and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMIDC) proposed a 650-bed mother and child superspeciality hospital at an estimated cost of Rs 65 crore.

The National Health Mission (NHM) sanctioned `20 crore and the State government allocated `15 crore to construct a G+2 building with cellar facility. Accordingly, the Guntur government hospital, along with APMIDC, proposed a plan to construct the building. As per the proposal, a 350-bed hospital is planned at a cost of Rs 35 crore. Meanwhile, the NRIs have come forward to donate Rs 30 crore for constructing another three floors in the building, taking the total bed strength to 650.

It may be mentioned here that the Guntur government hospital serves the medical needs of Guntur, Krishna and neighbouring districts. As there are no latest facilities in the hospital for women and children, the APMIDC proposed a multi-storeyed building with latest equipment, operation theatres and neonatal services on the GGH premises.