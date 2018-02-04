TADEPALLIGUDEM: Police booked 15 NIT-Tadepalligudem students around 3 am Saturday under the Anti-ragging Act after a fresher filed a complaint against them for thrashing him and a security guard. The institute has suspended five of the accused for a month for ragging Mukul Kumar on Friday night. A CCTV camera at the college captured 15 students beating the student from Bihar after a heated argument.The suspended students — Guna Sai Prakash (3rd year BTech CSE), Sushanth Joel (2nd year BTech mechanical engineering) Ch Saketh (2nd year BTech mechanical engineering), B Prithviraj (2nd year BTech mechanical engineering) and B Srinivas (1st year BTech EEE) — are all from Andhra Pradesh.

“After Mukul Kumar complained to us about the incident, we conducted an inquiry immediately and found that a few students had indulged in ragging. We suspended five accused for a month and the rest have been counselled. We informed the police about the incident and they have filed an FIR. The college management conducted a meeting with the institute’s anti-ragging committee today. The panel will submit a report in 24 hours including actions suggested against the culprits after conducting a detailed inquiry,” NIT coordinator S Srinivas Rao informed TNIE.

According to fellow students, an argument broke out between the senior students and Mukul Kumar after he objected to their attitude while interacting with him. Things soon got heated up and the accused beat up Mukul Kumar and a security guard who tried to stop the violence. First year students from all branches of NIT gathered in the campus and raised slogans against the incident, demanding that the accused be arrested.

The protesting students alleged that the accused senior students have been ragging juniors over the past few months, making freshers feel victimised and humiliated. Tadepalligudem Rural circle inspector N Rajasekhar told mediapersons the police had taken some of the accused students into their custody as a precautionary measure.

'Not the first time'

