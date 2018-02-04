KHAMMAM: In a fresh attack by the banned CPI-Maoists, over 100 of them armed with lethal weapons including mortars and LMGs attacked a security base camp at Toggudem in Chhattisgarh, which is just one km away from Telangana border on Saturday. About four Maoists and a security personnel were reportedly injured in the exchange of fire. A high alert has been sounded on the Telangana-Chhattishgarh border after the incident.

Sources said the highly armed Maoists attacked the camp of district reserve guards, special task force and armed forces. However, the alert security personnel retaliated pushing the Maoists behind. According to OSD Kothagudem D Uday Kumar Reddy, Chhattisgarh government had set up the camp for district reserve guards to restrict the movement of Maoists.