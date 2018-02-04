VISAKHAPATNAM: Notwithstanding the recurrent enrollment drives conducted for new voters, at best 45 per cent of the youth above 18 years of age have enrolled their names in the electoral roll thus far.

With the general elections due next year, the State Election Commission has launched a statewide ‘Special Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls -2018’ programme as part of which the officials will enrol the new voters between January 23 and February 14.

AP Chief Election Officer (CEO) RP Sisodia on Saturday has directed all the district collectors, EROs, AEROs to accord a priority to complete the ‘Special Summer Revision of Electoral Rolls’ programme within the given time frame. The district authorities have also been instructed to upload the report on to the CM Dashboard.

During the drive, the district officials will also receive all claims and objections related to the modification of names, age, address, apart from the fresh enrolment of voters. However, statistics suggest that of the 30.88 lakh voters in the district, nearly 10.58 lakh are living in the city limits. The enrollment drive is under way at 3,872 polling booths.