KURNOOL/ VIJAYAWADA: An 18-year-old girl student committed suicide in Adoni town for not being allowed to attend the practical exam. The incident that happened on Friday came to light on Saturday after student organizations protested against the college authorities' alleged callous attitude. The victims was Chakali Vijayalakshmi, a second-year BiPC student of Adoni Arts and Science College.The practical exams for the second batch students started on Friday.

According to the students, the girl reached the college half an hour late for the exam scheduled from 10 am to 1 pm. But the college authorities did not allow her to take the exam. Depressed by this, Vijayalakshmi went home and committed suicide by hanging herself to the ceiling fan using a saree. Her parents were said to be away in the fields when she resorted to the extreme step.

The parents and the relatives of the girl who did not know about the reason for her suicide performed her last rites quietly in the evening. On Saturday, the issue came to the notice of local student associations. They immediately staged a dharna outside the college demanding the arrest of the lecturers who did not allow Vijayalakshmi to take the exam.

The angry students tried to damage the furniture and got into heated arguments with college staff. The police led by Adoni DSP A Prasad rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Later, the DSP and tehsildhar Srinath went to the burial ground and exhumed the body of Vijayalakshmi and sent it for post-mortem. The DSP a case was registered and an inquiry was being conducted into the circumstances leading to the suicide of the girl.

Meanwhile, denying the allegations that the girl was turned away from the exam centre for coming half an hour late, college principal Swarupa Rani told media that the girl arrived at the college around 12.00 pm. Because she was very late for the exam, she was not allowed, the principal said.Student ends life in classroomIn another incident, an intermediate student committed suicide by hanging herself in her classroom on Saturday. The incident occurred at Sri Chaitanya College at Eedupugallu village, under the Kankipadu police station limits.

The deceased girl was identified as Ragiri Chandra Nagamani (17) of Nallamada village in Anantapur district. Nagamani, whose father Ragiri Ramanappa is a farmer, joined the long-term BiPC for NEET examination in 2017 and was residing in the college hostel.

According to Kankipadu CI K Shivaji, Nagamani attended the classes on Saturday along with her roommates and was seen depressed in the class. “While all the girl students went to the dining hall for lunch around 2 pm, she went to the classroom on the fifth floor and committed suicide by hanging herself to the ceiling,” said the inspector.

In the suicide note, Nagamani explained the reasons that drove her to commit suicide and sought forgiveness from her parents. “Because of personal reasons, I could not concentrate on studies these days. Though my decision to commit suicide will hurt my parents, I have no option,” reads the suicide note. Meanwhile, district collector B Lakshmikantham ordered a judicial probe into the death of Nagamani and appointed Joint Collector Vijaykrishnan as inquiry officer.



