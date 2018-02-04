NALGONDA/GUNTUR : Circle Inspector of Nalgonda 2 town police station M Venkateswarlu, who had been missing since Friday, was found in a resort at Suryalanka of Bapatla mandal in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.Bringing curtains down on the CI’s missing episode, specially deployed teams under the supervision of IG Stephen Raveendra, discovered the CI, while he was taking rest at a resort in Suryalanka beach, near Bapatla. According to sources, police teams traced the CI with the help of CCTV footage at various toll gates between Nalgonda and Guntur.

The CI, who was brought to Nalgonda by a special team, told media persons, “I am investigating two murder cases and the accused in the cases have been sent to remand. Because of investigation, I have not been taking rest for the past six days. As I am feeling work pressure, I went to Suryalanka resort to take rest and mental relief. There are no other issues in this regard.”Earlier in the day, a police team from Nalgonda went to Bapatla and took back Venkateswarlu, who was probing two sensational cases including sensational murder of Congress Party leader Boddupally Srinivas, husband of Nalgonda municipal chairperson Laxmi.

The Guntur rural police started investigation after they got an information that the missing CI was coming towards Guntur in a private car with Telangana registration number. Bapatla CI Ch Koteswara Rao as per directions of Guntur rural SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu conducted an investigation to confirm his identity and handed him over to the Telangana police team.In fact, CI Venkateswarlu had suddenly gone missing on Friday morning, after leaving his weapon and official mobile phone at the police station. His personal mobile phone was also switched off.

Congress steps up attack

With a vernacular TV channel airing the call list of TRS MLA Vemula Veeresham and his brother’s, who are facing allegations for the murder of Srinivas, the Congress has demanded police to make the call list of Vemula brothers public. According to the sources, the police extracted the call data records of the accused persons C Rambabu (A1) and Mandra Mallesh (A2) in the case and found they were in constant touch with MLA Vemula Veeresham’s brother Sudheer and also their cousin Ranjith. It is found that Sudheer had made several phone calls to Mallesh during the time of murder.