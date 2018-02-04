GUNTUR: Guntur district secured first rank in providing placements to unemployed youth after providing skill development training to them. The district stood fourth in Gross District Domestic Product among 13 districts of the State and bagged third rank in agriculture and fourth rank in industrial development respectively.CM N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the overall development of 13 districts of the State and accordingly allotted ranks during the Collectors’ Conference in Amaravati on January 18 and 19.

Out of 17,484 youth who have undergone training in the district during the financial year of 2017-18, 11,091 got placement in various companies. About 63 percent of youth secured placement. Out of 446 tanks sanctioned under Neeru-Meeru to improve groundwater levels in villages, the district administration completed 356 tanks and further developed 12 banks of Krishna canals across the district. The officials have also completed 149 check dams out of 250. The horticulture department got A grade (79 per cent) for improving water table in the district at a cost of `57.87 lakh under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana.

The government sanctioned 18,400 houses under NTR Rural Housing Scheme in which 11,552 houses were completed at a cost of `102.99 crore and 17,915 houses were grounded in the district during 2016-17. Further, the government allotted 18,800 houses and sanctioned 18,353 houses under NTR Rural Housing Scheme during 2017-18 in which 4,889 houses were completed at a cost of `20.54 crore.

The district stood at the bottom in implementation of NTR Rural Housing Scheme. The department concerned completed 742 houses under NTR Rural Housing Gramin, out of 17,578 houses sanctioned in the district.The district bagged fourth rank for digging 1,047 borewells, out of 3,000 borewells sanctioned under NTR Jalasiri scheme.