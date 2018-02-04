GUNTUR: A woman TDP activist created a flutter near district education office in Guntur on Saturday by climbing up a cell phone tower demanding action against her in-laws who were allegedly harassing her.

Narra Lalitha’s husband Narra Sambasiva Rao committed suicide in February, 2017. After her husband’s death, Lalitha continued to stay in her in-laws’ house. She hails from Mutluru village in Vatticherukuru mandal of Guntur district.

However, her father-in-law Narra Mohan Rao and uncle Jagarlamudi Srinivasa Rao have been harassing her over petty issues. The police too did not heed her pleas and did not act upon her complaint, she alleged.

Lalitha’s efforts to meet the District Collector, SP and other officials went in vain. Finally, she approached the CM’s Office in Amaravati seeking justice. She had to run from pillar to post, but no action was initiated, according to her. On Saturday morning, she climbed up a cell phone tower and threatened to commit suicide if her problems were not resolved.