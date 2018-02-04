HYDERABAD: Expressing anger at the MLAs and political leaders involvement in preparation of beneficiaries list under social security pension scheme, the Hyderabad High Court has recently directly the Andhra Pradesh government to select the beneficiaries as per the guidelines mentioned in GO 135. Prima facie, it was found that Kanigiri MLA K Babu Rao got involved in removal of some of the beneficiaries names from the list pertaining to Vedulla gram panchayat in Prakasam.

If the list was prepared contrary to the said GO, then the court would initiate contempt proceedings against the government, court warned. Justice Challa Kodanda Ram was passing the interim order in a petition filed by Vedulla gram panchayat sarpanch G Venkata Ramanamma and MPTC member G Tirupati Reddy complaining that the eligible beneficiaries names were being removed from the list. The petitioners sought the court to issue directions to the government to select the beneficiaries as per GO 135.