HYDERABAD: The High Court has stayed the process of selection of candidates to the posts of assistant professors in various Universities in the state over inadequate reservations for persons under the Scheduled Tribes category.

Justice M S Ramachandra Rao was passing the interim order on petitions filed by the SC and ST Teachers Associations and others challenging the recruitment process in AP Universities particularly in SVU, AU and JNTU. The petitioner’s counsel contended that the UGC Rules mandate 7.5 per cent reservation for ST candidates in all posts. However, the Universities notified hundreds of posts with only six percent reservation for STs, he pointed out.