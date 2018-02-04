GUNTUR: Officials of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada, University College of Engineering, Narasaraopet are making arrangements for the foundation stone laying ceremony of campus buildings on February 10 by inviting CM N Chandrababu Naidu as chief guest.

The university had conducted classes in AM Reddy Engineering College for the academic year 2015-16 and in NBT and NVC College for the year 2016-17. Taking note of the difficulties being faced by the students, the government has allotted 86 acres of land at Kakani village to the university. The land orignially belongs to APIIC. The JNTUK did not start construction works and sought the government to transfer the title deed to university’s name. Accordingly, the government has taken steps to transfer the title deed.

