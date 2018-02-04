TIRUPATI: Srikalahasteeswara Swamy Vari Devasthanam, Srikalahasti, has got all the palanquins of Lord Shiva gold plated with the donations of devotees and philanthropists. The gold-plated palanquins will be used in the ensuing Mahashivaratri Mahotsavams, which will be held from February 8 to 20. The annual temple festival attracts 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh pilgrims. V Prabhakar Reddy of Nellore had donated `1.5 crore for the gold plating works of palanquins. Goldsmiths of Tamil Nadu have done the gold-plating works. The presiding deity will be taken out in a procession in the morning and evening everyday during the festival.

The entire temple premises has been spruced up for the ensuing festival. The Devasthanam has made elaborate arrangements to ensure hassle-free darshan for all. Shiva Panchakshari will be broadcast during the festival days through a public address system covering the entire temple town. Queue lines, token issue counters and other facilities have also be strengthened.

District Collector PS Pradyumna held meetings with the temple Executive Officer and Devasthanam officials twice and reviewed arrangements for the annual festival. The Collector directed the temple officials to make special arrangements on February 13 and 14, which are considered auspicious when the devotee rush is heavy. Elaborate security arrangements have also been made for the temple festival to thwart any untoward incident. Emphasis will be laid on crowd management and pilgrim amenities.

The temple management has urged the Sriklahasti municipality to deploy 300 additional staff to maintain sanitation and make arrangements to meet a devotee rush of 3 lakh pilgrims. The temple town will be spruced up for the occasion.