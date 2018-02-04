VIJAYAWADA: Even before the conclusion of the first week of February, mercury levels in the State have been slowly but steadily increasing. The average maximum temperature, on Thursday and Friday, hovered between 33 and 35 degree Celsius.While Nandigama, Nellore and Nandyal recorded the highest temperature at 35 degree Celsius, Vijayawada, Kakinada, Jangameshwarapuram, Ongole, Anantapur and Kadapa registered 34 degree Celsius. Other places including Tirupati, Bapatla, Machilipatnam and Visakhapatnam saw 33 degree Celsius.

Officials from the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) centre in Hyderabad said that maximum temperatures with a deviation of 1 to 4 degree Celsius from normal are being recorded across the State. “Any deviation up to 5 degree Celsius is considered normal,” an official said. Meanwhile, the minimum temperatures continue to drop further and the officials said that the situation is expected to continue for two more days.

“The minimum temperatures are below normal by 1 to 6 degree Celsius. They are likely to remain so for another day or two,” the official added.The IMD’s forecast report said that moderate fog is most likely to occur in Krishna and Guntur districts on Sunday. As far as Vijayawada is concerned, the forecast said that the weather will be foggy till Wednesday.