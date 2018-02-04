VISAKHAPATNAM/SRIKAKULAM : Six-year-old Dandi Saranya who was kidnapped on her way home from school at Laveru in Srikakulam district on Friday evening was rescued near Nakkapalle of Visakhapatnam district on Saturday, with the arrest of the accused, Lankapalli Suresh. She was handed over to her parents in the evening. Parents of the UKG student of Little Concept School— Nagaraju and Shyamala, both daily wagers—lodged a police complaint alleging that one Lankapalli Suresh, a person well-known to their family, had kidnapped their daughter to settle an old rivalry. SP Trivikram Varma formed six special teams including railway police to trace the girl and searches conducted in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam district.

A senior police officer of Laveru said that acting on a credible tip-off, a special team found Suresh shifting the girl on a bike on the NH-16 near Nakkapalle of Visakhapatnam district. But, the accused threatened the cops saying that he would set the girl afire if they chased him. Finally, the police tracked his mobile number and nabbed him. Srikakulam SP, who handed over the girl to her parents, said that the victim was safe and the real motive behind the kidnap would be revealed on Sunday.

However, sources said that Suresh kidnapped Saranya to settle scores with her family. “Suresh had an extra-marital affair with a woman from the village. After he was exposed by some villagers, Dandi Parvathi, the grandmother of Saranya, counselled Suresh and his paramour. Recently, Suresh exchanged heated arguments with Parvathi for coming in the way of his affairs,” sources said. It is also learnt that Suresh, after kidnapping Saranya, apparently demanded that he wuld release the girl if Parvathi helped him resume his affair.

Extra-marital affair behind kidnap

