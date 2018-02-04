KURNOOL: Three persons of the same family died and two others were injured in a ghastly road mishap on Kadapa-Kurnool road at Tirumalagirinagar of Panyam mandal in Kurnool district on Sunday morning. Two oxen also died in the mishap.

According to police, a group of five people was going to the farm to harvest Jowar crop from Balapanur village of Panyam mandal in their bullock cart, when a speeding lorry coming in opposite direction hit the cart. Three people along with two oxen died on the spot while two others sustained injuries.

Police, on being alerted, immediately rushed to the spot.

The lorry driver was taken into custody while the injured were rushed to a government hospital in Kurnool.

The deceased were identified as K Subbarayudu (65), his wife Naga Lakshmamma (58) and their daughter Sujatha (35). The condition of the two injured - Sumathi (another daughter of Subbarayudu) and Shankar, a farmhand engaged by Subbarayudu's family is reported to be serious.

A case has been registered and the investigation is on.