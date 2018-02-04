GUNTUR: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has welcomed the top priority given to the agriculture sector in the Union budget and called for long-term plans to make agriculture viable for the farmers in future.

Inaugurating the golden jubilee celebrations of Pedanandipadu Arts and Science College in Guntur district on Saturday, he said the Union government allocated `11,000 crore to fisheries, prawn culture and other allied agriculture fields in the budget and stressed the need for continued support to these areas for 10 to 15 years for the welfare of farmers in the country.

To ensure welfare of farmers in the country, the governments should provide facilities like minimum support price, insurance coverage, agriculture labs, soil testing laboratories, kisan cards, crops loans, cold storages, etc. He said while industrialists, businessmen, officials would want their children to succeed them in their fields, the farmers wouldn’t like their children to opt agriculture as a career. Keeping this in mind, governments should strive hard to make agriculture a profitable venture.

The Vice President urged parents to encourage their children to learn their mother tongue Telugu.

Supreme Court Judge Justice L Nageswara Rao said the people should not forget their alma mater after completing their education and help in their development after settling down in their life.

State Ministers N Anand Babu and Kamineni Srinivas and Guntur MP Galla Jaydev and others participated.