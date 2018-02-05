VIJAYAWADA: In spite of an apparent truce between Telugu Desam Party and Bharatiya Janata Party, the leaders of the saffron party on Sunday adopted an aggressive approach while responding to its ally’s dissatisfaction over poor allocation of funds to Andhra Pradesh in the Union Budget. BJP State president K Haribabu, known for his cool and composed temperament, did not hide his anger while denying that the Centre did any injustice to Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to a news agency after TD Parliamentary Party meeting, he asserted that the Centre did not do any injustice to the State in the Union Budget. “There is nothing to criticise the Central Government with regard to the budget,” he said. Since Independence, like no other State in the country, Andhra Pradesh was extended help in the last three and half years, he said. With regard to Central and Tribal universities, he said already funding was provided and shortly a Bill in this regard would be introduced in Parliament. He maintained that AP would be compensated more than what it would get under the Special Category Status. “There might be some who still feel dissatisfied,” he remarked.

On lack of allocation for Polavaram, he said it was a national project and completing it in time was Central Government’s responsibility and it would be done.“There need not be any apprehensions with regard to the project. It took 50 years to complete Nagarjunasagar and the work on Polavaram project though foundation stone for the same was laid in 1981, only commenced after 2014. It should be noted that seven submerged mandals that were in Telangana were merged with Andhra Pradesh by the Modi Government in the first Cabinet itself through an ordinance,” he reminded.

Haribabu said Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari would resolve any issues concerning Polavaram.

Meanwhile, addressing a public meeting in Hindupur, another BJP leader and Endowments Minister P Manikyala Rao said the Central Government has always been and would always be supportive of Andhra Pradesh.“BJP has always given Andhra Pradesh its due importance. During the State bifurcation, it was M Venkaiah Naidu, who spoke for the State and asked for the Special Category Status. When the 14th Finance Commission said it was unviable, it was the Central Government that had proposed special package to assist the State,” he said. While the reaction of Haribabu and Manikyala Rao was mild, another BJP leader Somu Veerraju did not hesitate to go hammer and tongs against the TDP and its chief N Chandrababu Naidu, though indirectly.

Addressing a booth-level meeting in Kurnool on Sunday, he said despite Central assistance for various programmes, some were going to media crying injustice. “Under NREGS, which is purely a Central government-funded programme, `9,000 crore was sanctioned for Andhra Pradesh. You imagine how much should have the State received to date. There is a case of Swachh Bharat and other such schemes, where the picture of Narendra Modi is not kept, but only those of Chandrababu Naidu, Municipal Minister, and others are displayed, Do they fear Narendra Modi? If not what is the reason for ignoring the PM,” he demanded to know.

He alleged large-scale irregularities in implementation of ISL and rain harvesting pits. He said in a mandal located in Chandrababu Naidu’s constituency of Kuppam irregularities to the tune of `10 crore happened.

He said NREGS was also becoming an ‘assured income’ to some leaders. He wondered how could a small landlord become a billionaire.