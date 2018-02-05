HYDERABAD: The convictions in brutal murder incidents, though considered as rarest of the rare cases by the trial courts, will fail before the appellate courts if the prosecution fails to prove beyond doubt that the persons accused had committed the crime.Dealing with such an incident, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court has set aside the conviction and death sentence imposed by the sessions court against the accused persons on the ground that the investigation by the police was not directed at independently seeking out the truth and finding the culprits responsible. “It appears that the prosecution first decided as to who could be guilty and, accordingly, engineered the investigation to suit the said conclusion,” the bench has observed.

As for the case details, relatives of the p rime accused, who included his father-in-law, mother-in-law, his wife and another, died in their home at Godavarikhani in 2010. Their deaths were homicidal, having been caused by asphyxia due to strangulation. The prime accused and his friend were tried for the murders and other offences like harassment for additional dowry in the sessions court, and they were convicted of all charges and sentenced to death by hanging. The sessions court justified the capital punishment. .

The bench of justices PV Sanjay Kumar and M Seetharama Murti has found that none of the deceased was seen alive by the neighbours after 6.30 pm on the day of the incident and their bodies were found sometime on the following day.