NELLORE: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested a passenger from Nellore railway station and seized more than four kilograms of gold.

The passenger was travelling from Guwahati to Tambaram in Guwahati MS Express on Sunday when he was intercepted by the DRI officials.

"On the basis of information, DRI officers of Vijayawada intercepted a passenger travelling from Guwati to Tambaram in Guwahati MS Express at Nellore Railway station on February 4 at about 5:15 pm", read a press note.

The passenger was carrying a purple coloured bag containing one aluminum electric stove and another aluminum coal stove. On interrogation, the passenger admitted that the two stoves are custom made to conceal the gold, the note added.

The gold bars weighing 4658 grams valued at Rs 1,43,00,060.

The smuggled gold has been seized under customs act and the passenger has been arrested.

An investigation in this regard is underway.