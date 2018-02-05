VIJAYAWADA: Criticising Modi Sarkar for neglecting ‘Andhra Pradesh’ in the Union Budget, Left parties have called for State bandh on February 8 and asked all parties, including Telugu Desam Party to support the bandh. Speaking to mediapersons in Vijayawada, CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna along with party leaders J Wilson and G Obulesu, said they have spoken to all the political parties asking them to extend their support to the bandh.

“APCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy has extended his support, YSR Congress and Jana Sena party leaders said they will come back to us after discussing it with their respective party presidents,” he said. Ramakrishna said all the people’s organisations, including Uttarandhra Charcha Vedika, Rayalaseema Praja Samithi, Muslim Ikya Vedika have extended their support to the bandh. Similarly, all trade unions, student unions, teacher unions and youth organisations have extended their support.

The Left leader observed that it is a habit of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu to engage in initial fireworks when a situation like this happens, divert the attention of the people and later cool off. “If he is really sincere, let him release a white paper on the status of various provisions made in the AP Reorganisation Act. Our party leaders have agreed to raise the issue in Parliament on the day of the bandh,” he said and reiterated the demand that Naidu should call an all-party meeting to discuss the status of the AP Reorganisation Act.