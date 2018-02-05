VIJAYAWADA: With Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu suggesting changes to the designs of the proposed NTR memorial and statue in Amaravati, the Amaravati Development Corporation Limited (ADCL) has begun reworking on the concepts. The officials had pitched four concepts - Swati Mutyam (Arcturus), Swati Mutyam (pearl), Parikrama and Kamalam - for the statue, which would come up in the Neerukonda Reservoir Zone.

According to available information, the statue will be 33 metres tall and will have a built-up area between 90,000 sq ft and 1,50,000 sq ft. Officials explained that the statue would be in the memorial park abutting a water body and pointing at Amaravati. “Initially the statue was proposed nearer to the core capital, but later it had been decided to erect it in the 40 acres of the reservoir zone in Neerukonda,” an official said. The statue will emulate the signature stance of the late Chief Minister - right hand on his waist and left hand stretched forward, angularly in air, with palm facing the sky. Even though a 108 metres-tall NTR statue was proposed earlier, the plan was later dropped and the government had decided to go ahead with a 33 metres-tall statue.

Elaborating on the significance of the four concepts presented to CM Naidu, officials said that Swati Mutyam had been proposed, taking into consideration the birth star, Swati Nakshatram, of the Telugu Desam Party founder. “Both the Swati Mutyam concepts represent that the memorial park will be in the shape of a coral,” officials said.

The Parikrama concept was conceived after the circumambulation (pradakśina or pradakshinanā in Sanskrit), an integral part of Hindu and Buddhist devotional practice. “The Kamalam concept is where the statue will be built on the pedestal, which will be in the shape of lotus. The CM has suggested changes to these conceptual designs and we are reworking on them,” the official explained. A museum and the memorial will be established in the pedestal of the statue.