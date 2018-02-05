HYDERABAD: Giving a rude shock to the ruling parties in both the Telugu-speaking States, the BJP central leadership has for now decided not to enhance the Assembly seats in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.According to sources, even though the Chief Ministers of both the States have been exerting pressure on the Centre to keep the promise made in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, that the number of Assembly seats in Telangana will be increased from 119 to 153, and seats in AP will be enhanced from 175 to 225, the BJP Delhi bosses at present are not ready to honour this commitment.

The reason for their reluctance is that such a move will only help the TDP in AP and TRS in TS and not the BJP in either of the States.Further providing credence to this argument, TS BJP unit president K Laxman on Sunday disclosed that the BJP central leadership had told its AP leaders that enhancement of Assembly seats was not possible before the next elections.

“Our party leadership has given clarity to AP leaders that there are hurdles to take up delimitation exercise in order to increase numerical strength of the Assemblies in the two States,” he said. Laxman said the proposal to increase Assembly seats had been set aside. He divulged Shah had disclosed to him the Centre may not go for early polls.