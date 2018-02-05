NALGONDA: The Congress, which has been alleging that TRS MLA Vemula Veeresham was behind the murder of its leader Boddupalli Srinivas, has decided to take up its fight against the ruling party leaders to the national capital. AICC State affairs in charge R C Khuntia said TPCC leaders will call on Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh seeking CBI probe into the murder. “No doubt, Srinivas was murdered at the behest of the ruling TRS leadership as he did not succumb to their pressure and shift loyalties,” he said.

Addressing a condolence meeting organised at MNR Convention Centre in Nalgonda on Sunday, the AICC secretary demanded that the State government order a CBI probe into the murder of Srinivas. Khuntia further said, “I would speak to AICC president Rahul Gandhi about this and the issue would be raised in Parliament. Rahul would write to Union Home Minister seeking CBI probe into the incident. The best way to take revenge against the murder of Srinivas would be defeating TRS in the next elections.”

TPCC president Uttam accused the State government of hushing up the case. He said the resistance being shown by the State government in ordering an independent probe into the murder case clearly indicates that it was trying to shield the real culprits. “Srinivas’ killing is a political murder conspired by TRS leaders. Srinivas had been expressing fear for his life since a long time. Nalgonda MLA Komatireddy Venkat Reddy took Srinivas and his Laxmi to the Chief Minister, senior police officials, district collector and SP seeking protection. Neither gunmen were provided nor was he provided an arms’ license. Thus, the conspirators were given an open chance to kill Srinivas,” he attacked.

“The Chief Minister did not even express condolence over the murder of husband of a Municipal Chairperson. District incharge minister G Jagadish Reddy had no courtesy to pay a visit to Laxmi. This is highly regrettable and intolerable,” he said. The TPCC chief further said Srinivas had belonged to Most Backward Classes and his brutal murder and the way it was hushed up shows that the BCs, Dalits, Girijans and minorities were not safe in Telangana. Nalgonda MLA Venkat Reddy said, “If I start taking revenge, all drainage canals will be filled with TRS leaders’ dead bodies. However, Congress Party has never encouraged murder politics. We will continue to practise Mahathma Gandhi’s nonviolence doctrine.”

‘Cops probing call data’

Nalgonda SP in a press release on Sunday stated that police were examining the call data of the accused in Srinivas murder case, in order to probe the case further. “We will again take the accused persons into custody with court’s permission. The probe into the murder of Srinivas is being supervised by a senior officer,” he said. Police would question all persons, as per call data, and will take serious action against those involved in the murder, he added.