VIJAYAWADA: With SSC examinations nearing, the Education Department has directed headmasters of all government schools to focus on Class X students. School managements, however, are not in any hurry to conduct revision classes and practice examinations.Meanwhile, all district education officers are busy with various review meetings conducted by the State Education Department and Collectors. All school teachers have been asked to prepare students by taking special classes, but in a majority of schools, students are not being given special classes or practice tests. They are given a few question banks and guides for preparation and asked to fend for themselves.

Several students have objected to the schedule for pre-finals -- between February 26 and March 10 -- as there will be hardly any time to prepare for main exams which will begin on March 15.“If continuous exams are held, we will have just 4 days for the main exams. By the time we start our main exams, I wonder if we will even get the results on time. It will be better if the pre-final exams are advanced,” said S Pranati, a Class X student of Zilla Parishad High School, Vijayawada.

Municipal and model schools have categorised students based on their performances in various subjects and are giving them special coaching. All municipal schools have been asked to aim for 50 per cent 10/10 GPA in the public examinations and 100 per cent pass percentage. In 2017, 6,09,502 students appeared for SSC examinations, out of them 18,225 secured 10/10 GPA. Of them, 17,209 students were from private schools and 1,016 students from government-run schools. “We have instructed all schools to conduct revision classes, but teachers are not taking it seriously,” Vizianagaram DEO Sairam said.