VIJAYAWADA: Even as Union Minister of State for Science and Technology YS Chowdary chose to play it safe while briefing the media after TD Parliamentary Party meeting at party president Chandrababu Naidu’s residence on Sunday, some of the party MPs were blunt in stating that they would use the ongoing budget session to protest ‘injustice’ done to the State.“The State was neglected in the Union Budget and people are angry. We will raise the issue in Parliament. Till now we have not done that and if there is no reaction then the party chief will decide the future course of action,” said JC Diwakar Reddy, TDP MP from Anantapur.

Another MP, TG Venkatesh said, “We will wait for a couple of weeks and see the response before deciding next course of action.” Echoing the same, Anakapalle MP Avanthi Srinivas said for now they would not raise any other issue but make efforts to get the attention of the Central Government and see that justice is done to the State.

“We are hopeful that the Central Government addresses the concerns of the State. We will wait and see for some more days. If there is no response then we will decide,” he said.“We are upset over the lack of proper budgetary allocations. We were asked to raise the issue and we will not rest till justice is done to the State,” K Ramamohan Naidu, TDP MP from Srikakulam said. Even though YS Chowdary maintained that there was no deadline set, the comments of the other MPs gave a different picture.

Meanwhile, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu is learnt to have decided to take stock of the daily developments and to interact with his MPs twice a day, even during his scheduled visit to Dubai, beginning February 8.