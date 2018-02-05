VIJAYAWADA: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will continue to be a part of the ruling NDA, for now. Party chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who had upped the ante against the Centre expressing “deep dissatisfaction” over the meagre budgetary allocations to the State by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, went into a huddle with his MPs at his residence here Sunday amid speculation that he could walk out of the alliance. Sources said a call from Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh at the fag end of the meeting persuaded Naidu to be patient.

Briefing reporters after the three-hour long meeting, TDP senior leader and Union Minister of State for Science and Technology YS Chowdary termed the talk of a “divorce” as speculation and said Naidu had decided that the party should “fight internally” (within the NDA-fold) to ensure that Andhra Pradesh, which is in need of Central assistance for the construction of the capital city, Amaravati, and Polavaram irrigation project among other things, gets its due.

“We will fight hard. We will raise the matter in Parliament and stage protests on the floor of the House if need be. We hope it will not come to that. They (BJP leadership) are in touch with our party president. We hope our concerns will be addressed. We will meet again after the Budget session to decide future course of action,” he explained. Asked if the party has set any deadline for the Centre to respond, he replied in the negative. He also revealed that BJP chief Amit Shah had been trying to speak to Naidu. “I can say with certainty that Amit Shah did not speak to Naidu but he will soon,” he said and also denied reports of Naidu’s alleged phone call to Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray. To repeated queries on the fate of the alliance, he shot back: “Think of marriage, not divorce.” However, he left the door open for divorce when he said the party chief will take an “appropriate decision at an appropriate time” if all efforts fail.

He admitted that the Centre had given some for the State but stressed a lot needs to be done. “We will discuss and find a solution. We want expeditious implementation of assurances made in the AP Reorganisation Act.... we have general elections in a little over a year. If they are going to give a solution, well and good,” he added. Sources told TNIE that Naidu felt the inordinate delay in implementation of the Act would send a wrong signal to the people.

Following Rajnath’s call, TDP leaders are hopeful of some announcement by the Modi government. The calculation being that the party could show the people that it is doing its best — important in what could be an election year with Opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy taunting them day and night of being incapable of even getting the State what is incorporated in the Reorganisation Act. If the Centre doesn’t budge, the TDP could always use the BJP as a punching bag.

Sensing the TDP strategy, the saffron party seems to have decided not to take it lying down. Though Rajnath spoke to Naidu and Amit Shah is due to hold talks with him, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told a private news channel,“We are implementing the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation package separately. It has nothing to do with the Budget. We will fulfil all that has been promised to the people of Andhra Pradesh.”

Perhaps taking the cue from him, State BJP leaders, including party State president Haribabu, usually reticent, gave a point by point rebuttal to TDP allegations. “No injustice has been done to AP. The Centre is protecting AP’s interests. No State has received as much aid from the Centre as Andhra Pradesh in Independent India’s history,” he claimed.

His colleague Somu Veerraju, a known critic of Naidu, went further. “We are like fire. You (Naidu) backstabbed a great leader (NTR). You claim to have only two acres but from where have you got lakhs of crores fund? Selfish people are pocketing Central funds. Isn’t it true that there is large-scale corruption in CM’s own constituency?,” he asked. His regular pinpricks have become so intolerable that Naidu reportedly took up the issue with Rajnath Singh. The latter may have saved the day but bridging the trust deficit will take some doing. There is speculation that the saffron party could bank on the YSRC if not the TDP. Jagan, even amid this drama, hasn’t uttered a word against the party.

Promised the stars, but given a pittance

Visakhapatnam Railway Zone

The technical committee constituted by the Railway Board found a separate zone at Visakhapatnam unviable. BJP leaders say a political decision can be taken in its favour.

Dugarajapatnam Port

Niti Aayog, in 2017, had raised objections questioning the viability of the port given its proximity to already established ports at Krishnapatnam, Chennai and Ennore.

Kadapa Steel Plant

Feasibility study of the integrated steel plant is being examined by the Union government.

Number of TDP MPs

Number of MPs elected on TDP ticket: 15 (Lok Sabha), 3 (Rajya Sabha)

YSR MPs defected to the TDP:

TDP leaders keep their fingers crossed

