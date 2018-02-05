VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of the public hearings to be held by the AP Electricity Regulatory Committee from Monday, Principal Secretary Ajay Jain has said that the power utilities are contemplating to install over ten lakh smart metres across the State. The smart electricity metres are aimed at curbing tampering issues besides doing away with manual billing process.In a teleconference with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday, Ajay Jain said that metres would be distributed to the consumers who are using more than 200 units of power a month on an average. “An agreement will be entered into with Energy Efficient Services Limited (EESL) soon. MD of EESL Saurabh Kumar has already sent a proposal in this regard,” he said.

Solar grid

He said that the power utilities are set to adopt a unique model of ‘Decentralised Grid Connected Solar Power Generation System’. “This system will help immensely to reduce the transmission and distribution losses as generation is done near the load centre itself. It will soon make each village a solar power generation centre,” he explained. In this regard, the Andhra Pradesh Power Coordination Committee will float tenders for setting up 1000 MW solar power units at various sub-stations before February 15. The officials said that the bidding will be done by March 31. “The Letter of Intent will be issued by April 15 duly taking necessary approvals,” Ajay Jain said.

Energy Minister Kala Venkat Rao, who was also present, said that EESL has come forward with an offer of setting up solar power units in electric sub-stations and provide cost-effective power supply at a rate of `3 per unit for a period of 25 years along with free maintenance. “This, they have proposed, without seeking any investment from the State government,” he said.

Naidu expressed happiness for keeping the power tariff unchanged for the 2018-19 financial year. He suggested the officials to make a detailed assessment of the power demand in key sectors like agriculture, IT, infrastructure, transportation and Amaravati to make a comprehensive plan to meet the future demands.