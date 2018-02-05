GUNTUR: Three persons were injured in a stray dog attack at Mulakaluru village in Nuzendla mandal of Guntur district on Sunday. On hearing the cries of victims, locals drove away the dog and shifted the injured to Vinukonda area hospital for treatment.

The victims were identified as K Venkateswara Rao, K Sitamma and P Mariyamma. The stray dog further attacked four buffaloes in the village. An Animal Husbandry department doctor rushed to the spot and gave treatment for the buffaloes. Even though the villagers have made several appeals to VRO and other officials, no action has been taken so far.